Agnipath Unrest: Army Aspirant Who Lost Life in Police Firing Was a Farmer's Son

Twenty-four-year-old Damira Rakesh, an army aspirant, was killed amid violent demonstrations against the Centre's new Agnipath scheme in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday, 17 June, Hyderabad North zone police told The Quint.

Rakesh belonged to Dabeerpet village in Khanapur Mandal of Telangana's Warangal District. He was declared dead at the Gandhi General Hospital in Hyderabad.