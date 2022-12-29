‘Laxman Rekha Between Management and Editorial’: Gautam Adani on NDTV Takeover

"On editorial independence, let me say categorically that NDTV will be a credible, independent, global network with a clear ‘laxman rekha' between management and editorial," Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani told TV news channel India Today in an interview with India Today Group Editorial Director (Publishing) Raj Chengappa on 28 December.

"You can endlessly debate and interpret each and every word of what I am saying as has been done by many. But my fundamental point is that the proof of the pudding is in the eating. So please allow us sometime before you start judging us,” he added.

Billionaire Adani's takeover of news channel NDTV has been completed, as per a statement by founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy on 23 December.

"The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media network," the statement had read.