Gautam Adani Made Over Rs 1,612 Cr Every Day As His Wealth Doubled in a Year

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani made around Rs 1,612 crore on a daily basis in the last year, said Hurun India, on the daily wealth creation velocity since 2021 List.
Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani secured the second position on the list. Adani has moved into the top spot and is the richest man in India with a wealth bank of Rs 10.94 lakh crore.
Adani's wealth has surged by 116 percent in the last one year and he has added Rs 5.88 lakh crore to his worth in absolute terms. He is ahead of Ambani by more than Rs 3,00,000 crore, LiveMint reported quoting Hurun India's rich list for 2022 that released on Wednesday, 21 September.
For the first time in a decade, Ambani lost the top ranking despite his wealth increasing by 11 percent in the last year.
Last week, Adani also became the second richest man in the world, led by a sharp rally in the Adani Group stocks. He overtook Amazon's Jeff Bezos to secure the second richest spot, and now trails behind only Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, who remains the world's wealthiest man, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire index.
Serum Institute of India's Cyrus S Poonawalla secured the third position on the list with his wealth increasing by Rs 41,700 crore in the last one year. His firm is the world's biggest vaccine maker and has recently developed the country's first cervical cancer shot that will hit the market soon.
Shiv Nadar, Radhakrishnan Damani, and Vinod Shantilal Adani were at the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions on the list, respectively. Dilip Shanghvi, Uday Kotak re-entered the top 10 in the list, while Jay Chaudhary, KM Birla moved lower, according to MoneyControl.
(With inputs from LiveMint and Moneycontrol.)
