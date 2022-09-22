Gautam Adani Made Over Rs 1,612 Cr Every Day As His Wealth Doubled in a Year

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani made around Rs 1,612 crore on a daily basis in the last year, said Hurun India, on the daily wealth creation velocity since 2021 List.

Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani secured the second position on the list. Adani has moved into the top spot and is the richest man in India with a wealth bank of Rs 10.94 lakh crore.

Adani's wealth has surged by 116 percent in the last one year and he has added Rs 5.88 lakh crore to his worth in absolute terms. He is ahead of Ambani by more than Rs 3,00,000 crore, LiveMint reported quoting Hurun India's rich list for 2022 that released on Wednesday, 21 September.