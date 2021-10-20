She The First | Arunima Sinha: Pushed From Train, Lost a Leg, but Scaled the Top

At that very moment, another train was approaching on the parallel track. She banged against it and fell. When both the trains passed, leaving behind a deafening silence, Arunima tried to lift herself up, but failed.

She realised that her one leg was cut off. She felt a terrible pain in the other leg too. She kept shouting all night, in pain and for someone to come to her rescue. But nobody did. Arunima recalls how small rats on the tracks started chewing on her cut leg. She spent the whole night like that. Only next morning, she was spotted by villagers who rescued her and immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital.