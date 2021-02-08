India’s First Leg-Amputee With Bachelor’s in Sports: My Journey

It was 2 April 2011. The Indian cricket team lifted the ICC World Cup trophy and made the entire country proud. It was a memorable day for everyone but me, as on the very same day, while on a train on my way back home from Raipur, I met with an accident and it cost me my right leg.

The accident depressed and shattered me. I had no idea what I was going to do. I even had doubts if I would ever be able to walk again. Fortunately, my friends and family motivated and guided me. They told me that I need to shine with my abilities and not look at my disability. This helped me build a career as a para-athlete.