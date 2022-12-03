Dharavi Redevelopment: 19 Years On, Can Adani Group Meet the Challenge?

Establishing eligibility, tenure, and timeline of residence: "The criteria today is that all those who were enrolled in the electoral roll up to the year 2000, and have been residing in Dharavi up to 2000, are eligible for free tenement. The ones who have come later up to 2011, they will have to pay for the construction costs. That still leaves a gap of 11 years," Chatterjee explained.

Allowing change/transfer of ownership: He further said that there are instances in which unscrupulous people try to move out the eligible residents by paying them to make themselves eligible of the free tenement they will get under the redeveloped structures. "So, there is also the issue if the policy will allow change of or transfer of tenements, even if the structure is an old structure," he said.

Conflicts over number of structures in one structure: "While the government may identify a particular building as one structure, but there might be more than one households in it with multiple floors, etc. So, resolving these issues, moving those people out into a transit home or paying them rent for alternate accommodation, and then clearing that land - these become the most crucial factors."

Establishing trail of documents: Most structures, Chatterjee said, lack proper documentation.

"You have to do the documentation afresh after every survey to establish the number of households within one structure, how many families reside in them, etc. Some of them have informal rental arrangements, they, too, have to be taken into consideration because they are essentially poor families as well," he said.