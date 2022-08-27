The Curious Case of Adani Group's NDTV Takeover: What Next for the Media House?

It was. But not any more. Since AMG Media Networks Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, bought 100% of the equity stakes in VPCL for Rs 113.74 crore on the same day as its NDTV announcement.

Here’s the ownership breakdown at the time of transaction in 2009:

Vishvapradhan was owned by Shinano

Shinano was co-owned by Teesta Retail Private Limited

Teesta was wholly owned by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited

In 2012, however, VPCL’s ownership was shuffled around.

The new owners were Nextwave Televenture Private Limited and Skyblue Buildwell Private Limited – companies linked to Mahendra Nahata, a director at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

Statements filed by Vishvapradhan with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs this year reveal that it was owned entirely by Nextwave Televenture – until the Adani group got a hold of it on Tuesday.

Interestingly, between 2009 and now, VPCL, indirectly owned by RIL, chose not to exercise their option to convert the loan into equity.

“Although there is no clarity on it, this is exactly what needs to be questioned,” Mody said.

“Why did he wait for so long? If I was VPCL’s legal advisor, I would say that even before Adani took over, it had the right to acquire RRPR, without any action,” he added.