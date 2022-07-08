Happy Bakrid 2022: Latest Eid Mehndi Designs To Try at Home

Check our latest and new mehndi designs on the eve of Eid-al-Adha 2022 that you can easily try at home.
(Photo: iStock Images)
Eid-al-Adha 2022 is just around the corner. This year, the Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated in India on Sunday, 10 July 2022, and it will last till Tuesday, 12 July 2022. Eid-al-Adha is an annual Muslim festival and it marks the importance of sacrifice in Islam. It is an important festival celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, as per the Islamic calendar.
On the auspicious day of Bakrid, Muslims wake up early in the morning to offer the first prayer of the day (Salat ul-Fajr). After that, they have their breakfast and get ready for the Eid prayer.
Before going for the Eid prayer, Muslims prepare themselves by taking a shower, wearing clean or new clothes, and applying a special scent called ittar. After that, the followers of Islam head towards the mosque for a special congregational prayer called Eid prayer. The Eid prayer has different timings at different places.
During the festival of Bakrid, Muslim women apply mehndi (henna) on their hands and feet. Different types of mehndi designs are preferred by women on different occasions, including Eid. Some prefer intricate designs while others prefer simple designs.
For Muslim women, Eid is incomplete without mehndi. Some women go to a mehndi artist to get their henna done while others enjoy applying mehndi at home. We have curated a list of the latest mehndi designs for you this Eid-al-Adha. Do try these at home.
Eid 2022: Beautiful hand mehndi design.
Beautiful mehndi design for Bakrid 2022.
Eid-al-Adha 2022: Feet mehndi design.
Kids mehndi design for Eid 2022.
Eid-al-Adha 2022: Jewellery mehndi design for hand.
Hands & feet mehndi design for Eid 2022.
Arabic mehndi design for hands this Eid 2022.
Eid-al Adha 2022: Arm mehndi design.
Moroccan mehndi design for Eid 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)