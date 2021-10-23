Karwa Chauth 2021: 20 Beautiful Mehndi Designs for the Occasion

Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated every year by married Hindu women. In this festival, they observe a ‘Nirjala' fast in which they refrain from eating or drinking water throughout the day. The fast is observed for well-being and long life of their husband.

Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated in parts of Northern India like Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

As per the Hindu Lunar Calendar, Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna paksh) in the month of Kartik. It usually falls anytime between mid to late October.