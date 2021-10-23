Karwa Chauth 2021: 20 Beautiful Mehndi Designs for the Occasion

Here are some latest Mehndi Designs for Karwa Chauth
(Photo: iStock)
Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated every year by married Hindu women. In this festival, they observe a ‘Nirjala' fast in which they refrain from eating or drinking water throughout the day. The fast is observed for well-being and long life of their husband.
Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated in parts of Northern India like Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
As per the Hindu Lunar Calendar, Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna paksh) in the month of Kartik. It usually falls anytime between mid to late October.
Karwa Chauth is celebrated with enthusiasm and zest. People wear new clothes, prepare different delicacies and spend time with their loved ones. Women also apply different designs of mehndi (henna) on their hands to celebrate this auspicious occasion.
In this article, we have curated some beautiful and easy mehndi designs, which you can refer to on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.
Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design
