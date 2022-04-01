Ramadan 2022: Simple Mehndi Designs That You Can Try at Home

Ramadan 2022 Mehndi designs
The holy month of Ramadan is knocking at our doors. Ramadan 2022 is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 2 April 2022 and end on 1 May 2022.
However, one should remember that these are tentative Ramadan 2022 dates. The dates of Ramadan depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.
It can be expected that Ramadan 2022 will start on the mentioned date. The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar.
As a part of the ritual, Muslims fast from dusk to dawn during Ramadan for one whole month. They put an end to this fasting after one month and celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
There are a lot of other rituals that Muslims follow during this month. Every ritual helps them to connect with their Almighty and become a better person.
Almost every Muslim adult prefers to fast during Ramadan. They neither eat nor drink from dusk to dawn.
After Iftar, all the members participate in the evening prayer and seek the blessings of God.
The holy month of Ramadan marks the arrival of Eid. This festival is considered extremely auspicious by the Muslims. It takes place a day after Ramadan ends.
Many women love to wear mehndi on their hands during Ramadan. Here are a few simple and unique mehndi designs that you can try on Ramadan 2022:
