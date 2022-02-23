DMK Sweeps Tamil Nadu Civic Polls: What the Results Mean for Stalin, AIADMK, BJP

The AIADMK’s fourth attempt to revive after three successive poll defeats has fallen flat. As per trends, the DMK is leading even in the Kongu belt which is considered to be an AIADMK fortress.

The party's internal crisis as well as its perceived proximity to the BJP, which may have alienated its secular, minority vote base, could have been possible factors. The party lost because the leaders couldn't secure an alliance with the other parties, opined political experts.

"AIADMK did put their heart in the battle but this was not a good time for them. They knew they would not win, leave alone by a big margin. But if they had not fought this election, their party would have to shut shop," said Manivannan.

AIADMK, which has been contesting elections in the state in alliance with the BJP as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 2019, had broken its partnership this time. BJP went solo this time with the party leadership stating, "it wants to strengthen its reach at the ground level and take BJP to every household."

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which had walked out of the alliance, has its strength in northern Tamil Nadu which has maximum voters from the Vanniyar community. Their presence in the northern districts affected the prospects of the AIADMK.

A source in to the party told The Quint, "Jayalalithaa always ensured that her alliance with other parties was intact. She knew how important they are, especially for the local body elections. The problem today is that Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam are not seen as strong leaders. This is why alliance parties don't have much trust in the party and feel their chances are better if they break away from the party."