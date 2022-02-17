At 94, I'm Called the Watchdog of Chennai and Contesting To Be Councillor

In 1999, I fought a battle for eight years. There was no compound wall outside Olcott Memorial and so I would just sit near my door and shoo away anyone who came to cut trees. Six months later, after several calls, a compound wall was built. But there was a large space along the right side of Besant Nagar Fourth Avenue filled with weeds and poisonous reptiles.

I called the corporation officials and told them to convert this wasteland into a park. They objected to it saying it didn’t fall on the main road. But how does that matter?

During events like the Vanmahotsav festival, the corporation workers would drop saplings along the street. So I stopped them and told them to bring someone to clear the area and then plant it so that at least it will flourish to become a beautiful garden. I told Rajesh Lakhani, then corporation commissioner, that if he needed to show in his records that those saplings were planted, then he can go ahead and plant them in his own backyard.

From 1999 to 2007, I called the civic body every day to convince them to plant saplings.

After several arguments and a long wait, he called me and told me, 'Here you go. This is our gift to you for turning 80.’

I closely monitored even the work on Besant Nagar Fourth Avenue every day. It has been 12 years and water does not stagnate and the road still looks new.