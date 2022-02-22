DMK Headed for Sweeping Victory in TN Urban Civic Polls, Trends Show

This comes after MK Stalin became the chief minister of the state, following the 2021 TN Assembly election, in which the DMK defeated the AIADMK – ending the 10-year reign of the latter.

Out of a total 3,843 ward seats in municipalities, the DMK has won 1,211, the AIADMK 320, the Congress 80 and the BJP 29, NDTV reported.

In town panchayats, the DMK has won 3,782 and the AIADMK 1,070 ward seats, while the Congress has won 258 and the BJP 132.

If the DMK wins, it will be the party's fourth consecutive win in these polls.