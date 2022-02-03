Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls: All You Need to Know About Parties & Leaders

The elections will be held in a single phase with voting scheduled on 19 February and counting of votes on 22 February.
(Image: Aroop Mishra/ The Quint)
The nine-month-old DMK government in Tamil Nadu will face its first major popularity test on 19 February when 649 urban local bodies will go to polls after a gap of ten years.
All major political parties have released their lists of candidates. They will be contesting the win 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 other urban local bodies.
From among those who win, members will choose mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons, presidents and vice-presidents for corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats on 4 March.
Counting is expected to be held on 22 February.
Here are the parties to look out for this election season:
DMK hopes to replicate the success of the 2021 Assembly elections. It also swept the rural local body polls in October 2021 and the win was hailed as a ‘vote of confidence’ for the government.
Their alliance with the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the communist parties CPI and CPI(M) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) continues to stay strong.
Trump card?
Interestingly, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin's stint in Tamil Nadu politics began in 1996 when he was elected as the Mayor of DMK-dominated Chennai Corporation.
MK Stalin as Mayor of Chennai with his father and DMK supremo Karunanidhi.
Since he took over as the leader of the state, Stalin has become hugely popular with his pro-people programmes. The floods and heavy rains in November 2020 did cause hardship but the chief minister sent a strong message by being in the field on a daily basis.
This election could be an indicator of what people think about CM Stalin and his government.
Problems?
The party has still not fulfilled its populist poll promises, such as Rs 1,000 assistance to women family heads, education loan waiver, and Rs 100 subsidy for domestic gas cylinders.
O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami have to prove the party's strength in these elections.
Since the colossal defeat in the state elections, this will be AIADMK’s one shot to show strength. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have walked out of an alliance with the party.
Trump card?
They believe the tardy distribution of Pongal gift hampers by the DMK, without any cash incentives will work in their favour.
Problems?
With the absence of a popular leader in the AIADMK, many analysts believe this could be a cakewalk for the ruling front. But, it is important to note that AIADMK has a rich legacy and cannot be considered as an easy pushover in the murky politics of Tamil Nadu.
Also, AIADMK really needs this win as they’ve not had any victories in their kitty in the post-Jayalalithaa era.
BJP and AIADMK held seat-sharing talks for the polls but the talks failed. So the BJP decided to go solo.
BJP has decided to fight the polls on its own. Sources confirmed that AIADMK had allotted 10 percent of the seats to the saffron party, which was not accepted. The BJP had demanded 20 percent of the seats, especially four of the mayoral posts in the western belt – Coimbatore, Karur, Erode, Krishnagiri – where the party is gradually increasing its presence. But the AIADMK did not want to give up these posts as the party had done exceptionally well in this region in the 2021 Assembly elections.
Also, did BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran's recent 'AIADMK does not have spine' remark have a bearing on the Dravidian party's stand? Leaders have reiterated that it was never an issue but experts believe it did play on the emotions in the party.
Trump card?
Well, recently BJP went big with the suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur alleging that it was the result of ‘forced conversion.’ However investigation has exposed many loopholes in their claim.
Problems?
They think their campaign would tilt the scales in their favour but the Hindutva mantra has not become a hit film in the state, which is still rooted in Dravidian politics. So, their chances are quite slim. And even while the BJP went hammer and tongs on the forced conversion allegations, the AIADMK did not lend support to their campaign.
The actor has allowed his fans to campaign using his photo.
Buoyed by their debut performance of winning over a hundred seats in rural body polls last year, Tamil actor Vijay’s fans will once again use the name Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to contest the elections.
Their victory was quite significant as even the veteran actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi failed to open their accounts. It was also the first time the members had attained permission from the actor to use the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam flag to seek votes.
Interestingly, his father S A Chandrasekaran had in November 2020 even registered a political party in his name. But the actor went against his father publicly, affirming that he has no direct or indirect connections with the party.
However, analysts are guessing that the actor could be testing the waters before taking the political plunge himself.
Trump card?
Duh. Ilayathalapathy Vijay
The PMK is now trying to shed its ‘Vanniyar caste’ image by propping up candidates of all communities.
PMK which is harbouring big ambitions in Tamil Nadu has decided to go solo. In April 2021, PMK won five assembly seats out of the 23 assembly seats it contested as part of the alliance with the AIADMK. The PMK walked out of the AIADMK alliance due to the fact that it does not want to play second fiddle to any other party in Tamil Nadu politics.
Sources in the PMK said that the party aims to get more seats so that it can be in a position of bargain in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2026 Assembly elections.
Trump Card?
The PMK is primarily a party that has its strength in northern Tamil Nadu which has maximum voters from the Vanniyar community. Their presence in the northern districts will affect the prospects of the AIADMK.
Problems?
PMK wants to lead an alliance in Tamil Nadu sans both the DMK and the AIADMK but their dream seems a little out of sync with reality.
NTK's founder Seeman has always prided over the fact that the party floats equal number of men and women representatives. But he has not managed to rope in persons who have won people's confidence.
NTK bagged nearly seven percent of the total polled votes in the Assembly elections, emerging as the third largest party in terms of vote share, after DMK and AIADMK.
Trump Card?
NTK has been fielding an equal number of male and female candidates, and a majority from the Scheduled Castes. The leaders consider that their decision to reserve the post of mayor of Chennai and Tambaram for Scheduled Caste women, will work in their favour.
Problems?
NTK’s Seeman with his ultra-Tamil nationalism and his pro-Tamil overtures has not able to break the jinx of not getting elected.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan has fielded candidates
Actor turned politician, Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam must win some seats in the urban local bodies elections if it wants to be taken seriously in Tamil Nadu.
The party struggled to field candidates in the rural local body elections. The party has been claiming that urban areas are its stronghold. With the elections happening only for urban local bodies, this claim will be put to test.
The party's vote share came down from 3.69 percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to 2.62 percent in the 2021 Assembly election.
Trump Card?
MNM fared better in the urban constituencies in 2021, especially in and around Chennai where it came third in 12 of the 16 constituencies.
Problems?
MNM is yet to figure out a method to reach out to the masses that are used to the campaign style of the Dravidian parties. They have not managed to create inroads.
DMDK has not been able to find candidates for all positions.
Desertion has hit Vijayakanth's DMDK as the party has not been able to find candidates for all positions.
Back in the 2011 Assembly election, they were part of the AIADMK alliance and secured 29 seats. The party pushed the DMK to third position.
It then moved away from AIADMK and contested alone in the civic polls and stood third in terms of vote share and seats. But it has been a decade since it has made news.
