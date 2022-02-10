Actor Vijay May Score a Blockbuster in Tamil Nadu Polls Without Even Contesting

This was the first time the actor gave consent to office-bearers of his fan club to contest elections in his name.

TVMI did better than actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), actor Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) — all established parties in the state.

Confident, TVMI is now contesting the urban body elections scheduled to be held on 19 February 2022.

In a press release, a TVMI general secretary Bussy Anand even said that the organisation will not enter any pre-poll alliance in the civic polls.

“You can’t compare Assembly polls or Lok Sabha polls to these elections. Usually, a voter prefers a certain party because of their strong Dravidian ideology (in the case of DMK) and for those who don’t resonate strongly with them, they choose AIADMK, which also has a set ideology. But that is not the same in the case of parties like MNM, PMK and even Vijay’s group. For local polls, voters don’t look at which is the ruling party at the state level. Instead, individuals are elected based on their connect with the people in that particular area,” says political analyst Nilakantan R S.