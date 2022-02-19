TN Local Body Polls: BJP Booth Agent Objects to Woman's Hijab at Polling Centre

As voting for urban local bodies is underway in Tamil Nadu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth agent at a polling centre in Madurai was forced to leave after objecting to a woman voter wearing hijab.

Following objections by the DMK and the AIADMK, the police intervened and the agent, identified as Girirajan, was asked to leave the booth, Deccan Herald (DH) reported.

In a video being circulating on social media, Girirajan can be seen holding the voters' list and asking how will the voters be recognised if they cover their faces.