TN Local Body Polls: BJP Booth Agent Objects to Woman's Hijab at Polling Centre

As voting for urban local bodies is underway in Tamil Nadu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth agent at a polling centre in Madurai was forced to leave after objecting to a woman voter wearing hijab.
Following objections by the DMK and the AIADMK, the police intervened and the agent, identified as Girirajan, was asked to leave the booth, Deccan Herald (DH) reported.
In a video being circulating on social media, Girirajan can be seen holding the voters' list and asking how will the voters be recognised if they cover their faces.
Speaking to ANI, DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin said that it is a habit of the BJP to create issues like these and that the people of Tamil Nadu will vote for the right party.
DMK MP Kanimozhi told ANI: "It's very sad that they turn people against people in the name of religion. What a woman chooses to wear is her right."
The incident comes amid the ongoing controversy in neighbouring Karnataka over Muslim girls wearing hijab with school uniforms in educational institutions.
(With inputs from Deccan Herald and ANI.)