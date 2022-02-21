TN Urban Body Polls: Row After BJP Agent Stops Hijab-Clad Woman From Voting

A row erupted at a polling booth in Madurai during the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections on Saturday, February 19, after a BJP polling officer objected to a woman wearing a hijab while voting.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
The incident occurred at the AA video of the incident was shared widely on social media. Giriranjan can be seen arguing with other polling officials — who belonged to the DMK and the AIADMK — that the woman’s identity could not be verified, as her face was not visible.
However, the row continued even as other polling officials were heard saying that the woman’s identity had already been verified, and that there was no need to question her about it. But he continued to raise the issue and alleged irregularities in the voting process.
The police were also involved after polling was interrupted at the Melur booth. Giriranjan was arrested and a case was registered against him. Meanwhile, another BJP member was appointed to replace him at the booth, and the woman was able to cast her vote.l Ameen High School in the Melur municipality.
State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar said that the matter has been informed to the District Collector, and that necessary action will be taken against Giriranjan.
Speaking to reporters after the incident, The Indian Express quoted him as saying, “(Wearing hijab) is their freedom. Ours is a secular country, it has been said in our Constitution itself. The district collector will conduct a probe and send the report.”
