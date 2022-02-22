DMK Headed for Sweeping Victory in TN Urban Civic Polls, Trends Show

This comes after MK Stalin became the chief minister of the state following the 2021 TN Assembly election, in which the DMK defeated the AIADMK – ending the 10-year reign of the latter.
Tamil Nadu (TN) Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is heading towards a clean sweep in the state's urban civic polls.
Out of the 1,374 corporation wards in the state, the DMK has won 289 and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) 49.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is an ally of the ruling DMK, has won in 11 ward seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested the polls without allying with the AIADMK, has secured only three.
Out of a total 3,843 ward seats in municipalities, the DMK has won 1,211, the AIADMK 320, the Congress 80 and the BJP 29, NDTV reported.
In town panchayats, the DMK has won 3,782 and the AIADMK 1,070 ward seats, while the Congress has won 258 and the BJP 132.
If the DMK wins, it will be the party's fourth consecutive win in these polls.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK alleged that there were serious irregularities in the polling process.
The Madras High Court today also turned down a plea by the AIADMK for the deployment of paramilitary troops for the election.
