Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls: All You Need to Know About Parties & Leaders

BJP has decided to fight the polls on its own. Sources confirmed that AIADMK had allotted 10 percent of the seats to the saffron party, which was not accepted. The BJP had demanded 20 percent of the seats, especially four of the mayoral posts in the western belt – Coimbatore, Karur, Erode, Krishnagiri – where the party is gradually increasing its presence. But the AIADMK did not want to give up these posts as the party had done exceptionally well in this region in the 2021 Assembly elections.



Also, did BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran's recent 'AIADMK does not have spine' remark have a bearing on the Dravidian party's stand? Leaders have reiterated that it was never an issue but experts believe it did play on the emotions in the party.



Trump card?



Well, recently BJP went big with the suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur alleging that it was the result of ‘forced conversion.’ However investigation has exposed many loopholes in their claim.

Problems?



They think their campaign would tilt the scales in their favour but the Hindutva mantra has not become a hit film in the state, which is still rooted in Dravidian politics. So, their chances are quite slim. And even while the BJP went hammer and tongs on the forced conversion allegations, the AIADMK did not lend support to their campaign.