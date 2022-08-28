Noida Twin Towers: 9 Second Demolition, Over Three Months to Clear the Debris

Anti-smogguns and water sprinklers were used to spray water droplets in the air to settle the dust particles flying around.
It took all of 9 seconds for the 100-metre tall Supertech twin towers to be demolished in Uttar Pradesh's Noida but it is going to take over three months to clear all the debris.
The cleaning and survey of debris is underway after a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops were razed to the ground when 3,700 kg of explosive material imploded Ceyane and Apex, Supertech's twin towers, in Noida's Sector 93A.
The official estimate is that about 55,000 tonnes of debris have been generated and it may take up to three months to clear it and dump it at the designated areas, officials said.
Due to the demolition, a 10-metre boundary wall and some glass windows were damaged at a neighbouring society, officials reported. Supertech Emerald, a residential society nearby, did not suffer any damage.
Anti-smog guns and water sprinklers were used to spray water droplets in the air to settle the dust particles flying around. Smoke guns, water tankers and mechanical sweeping machines were installed to help in the cleaning process. A sanitation team was also deployed at the site.
The direction of the wind around the Supertech Twin Towers was towards the west but it changed towards the east just ahead of the scheduled demolition, officials said. A westwards flowing wind would have ensured that the dust particles flew towards an open park instead of the residential parks behind the towers.
Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the demolition was a success as no major damage was reported to any nearby housing society.
About 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of debris will be scientifically disposed of in three months, while the remaining will be used at the site itself for filing purposes, she said.
The demolition exercise is covered under a Rs 100 crore insurance policy, which will take care of any damage to adjacent buildings. The cost of the demolition itself is estimated at about Rs 20 crore, completely borne by Supertech.
Supertech said it has incurred a loss of about Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of the twin towers.
"Our overall loss is around Rs 500 crore, taking into account the amount we have spent on land and construction cost, the charges paid to authorities for various approvals, interest paid to banks over the years and the 12 percent interest paid back to buyers of these two towers, among other costs," Supertech's chairman RK Arora told news agency PTI.
