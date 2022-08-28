Timeline of Key Events in Noida Twin Towers Demolition

2014: The Allahabad High Court orders the demolition of the twin towers. The court pulls up the Noida Authority for collusion with the developer. The construction work stops at the site.

May 2014: Supertech moves the Supreme Court seeking relief and states that all the approvals were taken.

31 August 2021: The Supreme Court orders the demolition within three months, observing violation of building norms in collusion with local officials. The court remarks that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

February 2022: The Noida Authority informs the Supreme Court that the demolition will take place on 22 May.

17 May 2022: The Supreme Court extends the demolition deadline to 28 August.

28 August 2022: The twin towers stand demolished. The Emerald Court housing complex developed by Supertech with 15 towers has around 650 flats. If permitted, the demolished Apex and Ceyane towers would have added 915 more flats and 21 shops within the same housing complex, and that too in violation of building norms.