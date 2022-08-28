ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: When Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Fell Like A Pack of Cards in Seconds
Noida-based Supertech twin towers were demolished at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August.
With over 3,700 kg explosives, the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida were razed down in a matter of seconds on Sunday, 28 August. The 100-metre-tall structures, the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, were reduced to rubble using the waterfall implosion technique.
