Delhi Riots: Court Says Police Probed With ‘Utmost Integrity’, but Did They?

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Chetan Vatsala/The Quint)
Observing that the Delhi Police have not been communal in last year’s riots investigations, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat, while hearing a bail plea of one accused Arif on 11 November, pulled up advocate Mehmood Pracha for accusing the police of targeting Muslims in the aftermath of the riots.
Reacting to Pracha with “immense disgust repugnance and strong disapproval,” ASJ Bhat said, “The police appears to have done its job with the utmost integrity and certainly not on communal lines.”
"Half-baked charge sheets". "Lackadaisical attitude". "Callous and indolent investigation". "Criminal wastage of time and money of the taxpayer". "Casual, callous and farcical manner".
All these phrases have been used to describe the various cases of the Delhi riots that had resulted in the death of as many as 53 people, out of whom 38 were Muslims and 15 were Hindus.
In fact, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, with whom Bhat had only recently switched places, had himself pulled up the Delhi Police on multiple occasions and had even imposed costs on the police for their “callous and farcical” investigation.
Notably, in October this year, ASJ Vinod Yadav was transferred as a Special (CBI) judge in Rouse Avenue.
Defending the police, ASJ Bhat observed,
However, these “lapses” aren’t mere errors or made due to unavoidable circumstances. In some cases, the court has even pointed out vindictiveness, hinting that the incompetencies may be intentional.
Over 750 FIRs were registered in the wake of the riots. The police also identified a bigger picture or greater conspiracy and arrested several prominent figures of the Anti-CAA protests under FIR 59, while slapping Sections of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on many of them, including Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, among others.
Umar Khalid.
On 26 February last year, the police had reasoned that filing FIRs for hate speech against BJP leaders at this stage won't help in restoring peace and normalcy in Delhi and had also sought more time to investigate.
Here’s a glimpse of the speeches made by some BJP leaders just before the violence:
Kapil Mishra had led a pro-CAA rally in Northeast Delhi on 23 February, 2020 – the day the riots began. Standing next to DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya, he proclaimed,
“We are giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don't try to reason with us after this, because we won't listen."
Kapil Mishra, standing next to DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya.
During the campaign for Delhi assembly elections, BJP MP Parvesh Varma had said on 28 January:
"Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow."
Lashing out at anti-CAA protestors at a Delhi election rally, Anurag Thakur, who is now the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, had chanted the following incendiary slogan on 27 January, 2020:
"Desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded, "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors).
After over six months of investigation, the Delhi Police Special Cell prepared a 17,000 page charge sheet around FIR 59. However, several loopholes were found in the final report that also spelt out the police’s "conspiracy" theory.
For instance, the Delhi Police, in an earlier charge sheet, had claimed that the conspiracy to cause violence was hatched in a meeting between Khalid Saifi, Tahir Hussain, and Umar Khalid in Shaheen Bagh on 8 January, 2020.
Moreover, the police alleged that the day for the violence was chosen on the basis of then US President Donald Trump's visit to India, to cause maximum embarrasement.
In response, with no justification or explanation, the Delhi Police, in the 17,000 page charge sheet, casually changed the date of the alleged meeting to 16 to 17 February.
In fact, far from discussing Mishra’s alleged role, the charge sheet terms even the complaint against him as a “false narrative”.
Charred remains of a vandalised property set ablaze by rioters in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi, Wednesday, 26 February 2020.
Significantly, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, while hearing on the custody of Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, had observed on 27 May last year,
Similarly, in the case where ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's brother and two others were discharged, Judge Vinod Yadav had penned an order that reflected how shoddy the investigation was in his view.
Considering the blatant nature of the “lapses” and the multiple blots on the investigation, the 'good character certificate' given to Delhi Police by Justice Bhat, seems to be ill-timed and misplaced as several prisoners wait even for their trial to begin.
