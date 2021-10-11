Delhi Riots: Groups Demand Release of UAPA Accused Gulfisha Fatima 18 Months On

A year and a half after UAPA accused Gulfisha Fatima's arrest, several press conferences were organised in solidarity with her and other political prisoners who have been arrested under the charges of 'conspiring the Delhi riots' by Delhi Police.

These meets were organised across the country, in Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, UP's Sitapur, Bihar's Araria, Mumbai, Patna, Punjab and Bengaluru. Amongst those who spoke were Gulfisha Fatima's parents.