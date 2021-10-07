Judge Hearing Delhi Riots Cases Transferred, Along With 10 Others

Image used for representational purposes.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 6 October, issued an order transferring 11 judicial officers, including seven Metropolitan Magistrates and four Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ).
Yadav had earlier observed that Delhi police’s failure to conduct a proper investigation will torment "sentinels of democracy".
ASJ Yadav had been hearing several riots cases at the Karkardooma District Courts. However, he has now been transferred to New Delhi district's Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) in place of Judge Virender Bhatt who will now replace Yadav in Karkardooma court, news agency PTI reported.
Yadav made the observation during the hearing of a northeast Delhi riots case after one policeman identified three alleged rioters but another said that they could not be identified during the investigation.
Seeking a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) in this regard, Yadav had noted, "This is a very sorry state of affairs", PTI reported.
