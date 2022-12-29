Forced Out of Homes, Tribals Bear Brunt of 'Conversion' Politics in Chhattisgarh

Around 200 people were expelled from their villages in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
"Because we go to church, we were expelled from our own homes," said 17-year-old Mohanti Salami, a resident of Borawand village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.
Mohanti and members of nearly 14 families in Borawand were allegedly forced out of their homes by other villagers and asked "never to return" on Sunday, 18 December.
Mohanti and many other teenagers like her have been torn from their homes and schools.
Unhappy with the families who converted to Christianity, the non-Christian residents of the tribal village reportedly held a meeting on Sunday. After the meeting, they began forcing the converted tribals to leave.
For weeks now, Narayanpur, which has a heavy Maoist presence, has witnessed brewing tension between villagers and those members of the tribe who allegedly converted to Christianity.
The tribals expelled from their homes walked to the district headquarters of Narayanpur to meet the district collector on Monday, 19 December. The administration then made arrangements for the families to stay at an indoor stadium in Narayanpur.
After 10 days, while some have returned to their villages, albeit amidst opposition, around 80 people are still forced to live in exile.
But this isn't an isolated incident.
According to Arun Pannalal, the president of the Christian Community Forum in Chhattisgarh, around 200 tribal Christians from 14 villages have been forced out of their homes in December alone.
What's worse, according to him and other activists and community leaders, is the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government's silence over such incidents.
Pannalal added that even as the atrocities against Christians in Chhattisgarh have become more prevalent than ever, there has been no visible condemnation by the government.
Bela Bhatiya, a Bastar-based lawyer and human rights activist, said:
Lodged inside the indoor stadium, the tribal Christians have also submitted a memorandum to the Narayanpur district administration on Monday, 19 December, claiming that the police didn't even file a First Information Report (FIR), despite having received information on the alleged violence against them.
The memorandum – a compilation of around 50 different complaints from individual families – sought action against the villagers who expelled them, and demanded rehabilitation.
The Quint has a copy of the same. It notes, "Incidents of atrocities against the tribal Christians are on a rise, and we are not being allowed to cremate our dead... Our houses are being vandalised, our families are being ousted from the villages, and the police, despite having the knowledge of these incidents, are not taking any action against the culprits and are instead threatening the victim families."
Speaking to the media, Jitendra Kurre, the sub-divisional magistrate of Narayanpur, said:
However, Hemsagar Sikdar, Additional Superintendent of Police in Narayanpur district, told The Quint on Thursday, 29 December, said that they have received multiple complaints from the villagers and have also lodged FIRs in the matter.
Forty-year-old Ghasiyaram Salam and his family adopted the Christian faith around five years ago after his youngest daughter Saraswati fell ill. The family, however, is now on the run after being expelled from Borawand village.
Tribal Christians expelled from their homes walked to the district headquarters of Narayanpur to meet the district collector.
Borawand village lies in the interiors of the Abujhmad area – and has a population of over 200 people.
In total, 14 families in Borawand converted to Christianity, and they were all expelled.
People of Borawand village carrying their household items after their fellow villagers forced them out of their homes.
Banished from their homes, tribal Christians say that they're worried about their children's future.
Over the past few months, he and other converted tribal Christian families have been facing threats from the rest of the villagers, asking them to denounce their faith and revert to their old ways of life.
Locals say that those who converted to Christianity have separated themselves from the tribal culture and do not participate in the village activities as they used to.
A villager, on the condition of anonymity, said that over the last few years tribal Christians have stopped participating in cultural events, tribal festivals, and even in weddings and other ceremonies.
Ghasiyaram, however, claimed that the other villagers started humiliating the tribal Christians a few months ago, and they were doing so due to "outside influence."
Tribal Christians allege that they have been leading the Christian way of life for years and have never had any problems with other villagers. However, a few Hindutva groups started visiting their villages recently, allegedly creating a divide between them and the tribal villagers who haven't adopted Christianity.
Meanwhile, senior Congress tribal leader Arvind Netam, expressing concerns over the spike in attacks on tribal Christians, said: "It's a matter of worry and the government should look into it with utmost seriousness."
He, however, added that the incidents of conversion should also be probed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)