Forced Out of Homes, Tribals Bear Brunt of 'Conversion' Politics in Chhattisgarh

Unhappy with the families who converted to Christianity, the non-Christian residents of the tribal village reportedly held a meeting on Sunday. After the meeting, they began forcing the converted tribals to leave.

For weeks now, Narayanpur, which has a heavy Maoist presence, has witnessed brewing tension between villagers and those members of the tribe who allegedly converted to Christianity.

The tribals expelled from their homes walked to the district headquarters of Narayanpur to meet the district collector on Monday, 19 December. The administration then made arrangements for the families to stay at an indoor stadium in Narayanpur.

After 10 days, while some have returned to their villages, albeit amidst opposition, around 80 people are still forced to live in exile.