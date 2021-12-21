Four Arrested Over Suspicion of Religious Conversion in Chhattisgarh

Police in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Monday, 20 December, arrested a Christian priest and three pastors for allegedly preparing for religious conversion under the guise of a healing mission.
(Photo: Screenshot of the gathering in Pasiya village, Chhattisgarh.)
Police in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Monday, 20 December, arrested a Christian priest and three pastors for allegedly preparing for religious conversion under the guise of a healing mission.
The complaint was lodged by officials of the Tribal Security Forum when a large health mission was organised in the Pasiya village under the Bagicha police station.
The officials claimed that for two days in the village, people were being cheated by being treated by the healing mission. The revenue department and the police team reached the spot to investigate the alleged suspicion of religious conversion.
Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Jan-Jaati Suraksha Manch president who had filed the complaint along with Chanddev, vice president of the Tribal Security Forum, said, "I work for Hindutva. There has been a big conspiracy of religious conversion. The four were arrested and throughout India, anyone trying to do this should be pubished."
He also praised the police for arresting the four accused.
Bagicha SDOP Cyril Ekka said that when the police reached the spot, a lot of villagers and mission officials were present. He added that the mission officials were preaching in relation to conversion.