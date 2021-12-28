Multiple Protests in Bastar, Tribals Say Unresolved Grievances Against Police

Multiple protests have erupted in Bastar after the Silger protest in which police allegedly opened fire on protesting villagers killing three on the spot in May 2021.
“Last year, some District Reserve Guards came to the village and caught me. They started questioning me and asked me to tell them where the Naxalites were hiding. They made me walk around for two days in the forest. I was physically abused several times and then finally left in the forest,” said Smita (name changed), who has been protesting against the alleged influx of security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.
Smita is one of the thousands of villagers who have been protesting in various districts of Chhattisgarh against camps of security forces being set up across villages.
Like Smita's village, protests against camps of security forces and several development projects of the state and central governments are underway in villages across Bastar, Bijapur, Sukma, and other districts of Chhattisgarh alleging exploitation, abuse, and injustice by security personnel.
The protests began to escalate after the security forces allegedly killed three villagers in Silger, Bijapur in May 2021 while they were protesting against an upcoming police camp in the village, spreading to other naxal-affected areas.
While the leaders of the ruling Congress feel that tribals have been misguided and the police officials suspect Maoists to be behind these protests, the tribals protesting deny both.
Tribals say they have unresolved grievances against police.
In Bastar, seven new camps were opened by various paramilitary forces in 2018, 10 camps were opened in 2019 and 16 new camps were opened last year.
In May 2021, the security forces set up a camp in Silger village located in the bordering area of Sukma and Bijapur districts. The camp wasn’t spotted by the tribals in the forest initially. However, on 12 May 2021, when the villagers were en route to a local Bazar, they located a police camp, out of nowhere.
The villagers then marched to the camp demanding that the police remove the camp. Following a denial by the police to do so, thousands gathered from nearby villages to protest near the camp site.
On 17 May, the security forces allegedly opened fire on the gathering, killing three on the spot. A pregnant woman was also reported dead due to the stampede that followed.
Kanker
The most recent of protests in Bastar began in Kanker dsitrict where thousands of tribals are still protesting against the proposed bridge over ‘Bechghat’ and tourist hub in Sitram.
Tribals from the interiors of the Abujhmad area have also come out to take part in the Kanker protest. The villagers from hundreds of villages inside the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh came out to protest and have camped near the Kotari river since 6 December 2021.
Another protester Gajju Padda while talking to The Quint said: “The issue of the protest is that nobody listens to us. We don’t want a security camp, we have seen what they do to the tribals in Bastar. Haven’t you witnessed what happened in Silger?”
Bijapur
Protests are also underway in Pusnar and Burji villages in Bijapur district against the upcoming security force camps in the far interiors since 5 October 2021. The protesters said that if their demands are not met the numbers will increase to thousands in the near future.
Sukma
Indefinite protests have been taking place in Singaram and Gompad under the Konta area of the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh since November 2021. Protesting the encounters that happened in 2008 and 2015, thousands of villagers are agitating and protesting to demand for a separate investigation of the incidents.
Naryanpur
In October 2021, hundreds of villagers started protesting in the Kodaknar area of Abujhmad against various state initiatives. The villagers consider the dense bamboo forests in Tadonar of Abujhmad area as their place of worship. The bamboo here is used to make the flagstick of God, which is installed in the Jatra called Dev Dang.
The proposed road widening project from the district headquarters to Abujhmad’s Kutul (Maoist’s capital) is being heavily opposed.
Hundreds of villagers gathered in Kasturmeta village and reached the Dev Bamboo forest site in Kodkanar to protest in October 2021. A delegation of villagers of Abujhmad also came to the district headquarters and submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding not to cut the Dev bamboo forest in October 2021.
Villages like Singaram, Gompad, and Pusnar of Bijapur and Silger, Sarkeguda, Edsemeta in Sukma are currently the buzz grounds in Bastar. Bastar is brimming with protests ranging from seeking inquiry into police encounters to state-sponsored developmental projects.
Caught between the state and the armed guirellas the tribals have well on one side and ditch on the other
Ram Singh Kadti who hails from Bijapur and is involved in one of the protests, said:
Tribals have on many occasions alleged rapes, extra-judicial killings, and police oppression in Bastar. One such alleged police encounter that happened in 2012 in which 17 were killed and branded Maoists was later countered by the judicial commission's report on the incident in 2019.
The report said that those killed by the police forces in Sarkeguda were not Maoists.
Students and young tribals have taken the charge of protesting against police camps across Bastar.
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel responding to The Quint said:
The police and state government, however, have reiterated on multiple occasions that camps are being set up to work as integrated development centres throughout Bastar.
Tribal activists and local journalists say that Silger protest has reminded the people of Bastar that they can fight and fight strong. That is why one is seeing people coming out to protest for the atrocities committed years ago.
