Four Arrested Over Suspicion of Religious Conversion in Chhattisgarh

Police in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Monday, 20 December, arrested a Christian priest and three pastors for allegedly preparing for religious conversion under the guise of a healing mission.

The complaint was lodged by officials of the Tribal Security Forum when a large health mission was organised in the Pasiya village under the Bagicha police station.

The officials claimed that for two days in the village, people were being cheated by being treated by the healing mission. The revenue department and the police team reached the spot to investigate the alleged suspicion of religious conversion.