Chhattisgarh: 18-Yr-Old Girl Killed by DRG Not a Maoist, Say Kin

A week after an 18-year-old tribal girl, Payke Veko, was gunned down by security forces in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, the family has alleged that she was raped by the security forces before she was murdered.

In a complaint letter submitted in Bijapur's Nelasnar police station, the family claimed that she was hauled by the District Reserve Guards (DRG) personnel from her home on the night of 30 May. As she was dragged away, the other family members were allegedly threatened to stay silent.

The letter further stated that the DRG team took the girl with them through the forests where she was raped before the security forces killed her, disguising her body as a Maoist’s.

The girl’s mother claimed that she identified one female DRG personnel and six others who are residents of neighboring villages.