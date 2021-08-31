Why Bastar's Adivasis Resist Security Forces

What Triggered the Mass Movement of the Adivasis?

While the setting up of an army camp on the tribal land in the Silger village along the Bijapur-Sukma border triggered the Adivasi community, in reality, the mass movement was a culmination of simmering anger among them against the security forces who they blame for snatching away their right to live a normal life.

In the last few months, there has been a palpable tension between the security forces and Adivasis over the setting up of security camps in Bastar – the epicentre of the violent Naxal movement. In some places, there is a security camp at almost every 5 km.

In May 2021, another such camp came up in Silger village, 5 km from Jonaguda where just a month ago in April 2021, a deadly ambush had seen 22 security personnel being killed at the hands of the Naxalites.