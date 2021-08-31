Why Bastar's Adivasis Resist Security Forces

Decades of anger, injustice, and ignorance in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, recently culminated into a never-seen-before mass movement even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My sons weren't Naxalites. The police killed them, falsely claiming they were Naxalites," said Shanti, who lost two of her sons in a fake encounter in Bastar's Sarkeguda village in 2012.
Shanti was among the thousands of Adivasis from Chhattisgarh's Bastar region who travelled several miles – and for several days – to Sarkeguda in May 2021 to register their protest against decades of injustice against them. Despite the area being a COVID-19 containment zone, this was one of the biggest mass movements that the region had seen in recent times.
What Triggered the Mass Movement of the Adivasis?
While the setting up of an army camp on the tribal land in the Silger village along the Bijapur-Sukma border triggered the Adivasi community, in reality, the mass movement was a culmination of simmering anger among them against the security forces who they blame for snatching away their right to live a normal life.
In the last few months, there has been a palpable tension between the security forces and Adivasis over the setting up of security camps in Bastar – the epicentre of the violent Naxal movement. In some places, there is a security camp at almost every 5 km.
In May 2021, another such camp came up in Silger village, 5 km from Jonaguda where just a month ago in April 2021, a deadly ambush had seen 22 security personnel being killed at the hands of the Naxalites.
So, why did Silger's protest gain national attention?
The answer to this critical question lies in the incident that unfolded on 17 May 2021, the fourth day of the Silger protest, when hundreds of villagers from nearby villages had gathered outside the police camp. The police open fire on unarmed tribals, killing three.
These killings fuelled the unrest in the entire region.
In May 2021, thousands of Adivasis across Bastar came down to Sarkeguda to protest the killing of three tribals in the police firing.
Human Side of the Protest
Adivasis' struggle focuses on the human cost of the anti-Naxal operation.
Markam (left) Rambabu walked seven days to protest security camps. He lost his father in a 'fake encounter'.
Mangli (in blue saree at the centre) came to protest as her husband and elder son were killed by the security forces. His younger son is imprisoned in Dantewada jail.
Why Is Bastar Marred by This Travesty
For decades now, Bastar has witnessed security forces being pumped into its heavy forests and hilly areas in the State's war against the Naxalites.
The Supreme Court outlawed Salwa Judum due to a rise in human rights abuses. However, 10 years later, Adivasis are still the real victims – caught between the security forces and the Naxalites.
Although lower than previous years, 2020 saw 241 Naxalite attacks despite the pandemic. The year also saw 84 'encounters'.
But there is no record of innocent deaths caused by police excesses in lieu of terminating Naxalites.
Why Is Bastar Dotted By So Many Police Camps?
The contentious security camps are ostensibly needed to aid road construction in Bastar because Maoists have frequently targeted road construction activities – and even abducted contractors and workers. However, once the purpose of providing security cover to road construction activities is served, not all these camps are withdrawn.
Security forces set up the camp silently in the wee hours.
The police-civilian ratio in some short stretches of Bastar is among the highest in the country.
But due to their bitter experiences with the security camps, villagers call them sites of surveillance and violence. Their opposition to the construction of roads is mainly tied up with their resistance to these camps.
"It is true that the government will want to bring development. But is it not wrong that ordinary farmers and villagers are abducted and arrested for no reason? People do not want camps and roads here. We just want hospitals and schools," said a young tribal, Santosh Kumar Kartami.
Bastar's Youth Promise Change
The fear against security forces has passed down to generations with many young Adivasis echoing the sentiments of their elders. Adivasi youths have formed Moolwasi Bachao Manch to mobilise other Adivasis and spread awareness about their issue.
Adivasi youths have formed Moolwasi Bachao Manch to mobilise other Adivasis and spread awareness about their issue.
