Chhattisgarh Villagers Watch As Cop Thrashes Cop in Maoist-Infested Sukma

A cop thrashed another cop in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district reportedly after the latter asked to take action in an alleged case of attack on Christian tribals which took place on Friday, 21 October.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/ The Quint)
In the Maoist-infested Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a cop was thrashed by another senior cop after he allegedly asked his senior to take action in an alleged case of attack against Christian tribal people.
The video of the assault which purportedly took place in Gollaplly police station on Sunday, 23 October 2022, went viral on Tuesday, 25 October.
The viral video shows a cop in civil dress, later identified as Mangluram Dugga, abusing, slapping, and thrashing another cop identified as Madvi Joga with slippers multiple times.
Sources said that the issue dates back to Friday, 21 October, when some Christian tribal people of Gollapally village were allegedly thrashed by non-Christian locals asking them to renounce their religion.
On Friday, 21 October, a group of Christian men and women were allegedly attacked by non-Christian villagers in Gollapally village of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.
A mob of around 30 men allegedly entered into the makeshift church and thrashed the people present inside, asking them to renounce their faith.
Markam Anand, also known as Markam Pintu after converting to Christianity, was one of the people who were thrashed. Pintu told The Quint that he along with some other Christian villagers had gathered at the makeshift-church for prayers when non-Christian villagers forcibly entered the church and beat them up.
Following this, the locals on two consecutive days – Saturday, 22 October and Sunday, 23 October – attempted to lodge a complaint but were reportedly ridiculed and harassed by the policemen.
While they were still present at the Gollapally police station on 23 October, Madvi Joga intervened and asked officials to take action into the matter when the scuffle broke out and he was thrashed.
Talking to The Quint, Joga further alleged that he was thrashed in the presence of his senior officials only because he spoke on behalf of the aggrieved people who were being hassled constantly by the senior officials.
Talking to The Quint, Sunil Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Chhattisgarh denied the religious persecution issue and said that two cops showed extreme subordination and have been attached to the headquarters to avoid any further commotion.
Arun Pannalal, president of the Christian Community Forum of Chhattisgarh, said that religious persecution is being overlooked in Chhattisgarh.
He further claimed that:
"We are facing persecution at an unprecedented level and to worsen the matter the unresponsive state machinery has in many ways aggravated these attacks," Pannalal added.
Earlier in September 2021, a pastor and two others were thrashed by an unidentified group of people inside a police station in the state capital of Raipur on Sunday, 5 September.
The pastor had been called to Purani Basti police station in connection with the complaints of forced religious conversions when the incident took place.
Hitting out at the state government, Arun Pannalal further claimed:
Refuting the allegations of police inaction and unresponsive state machinery, Congress leader and spokesperson R P Singh said that all necessary legal measures are being taken in the matter and this is an attempt by the opposition BJP to malign the image of the government.
(With inputs from Raunak Shivhare.)
