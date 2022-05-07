'We Condemn the Killing': Asaduddin Owaisi on Murder of Dalit Man in Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), condemned the killing that took place in Saroornagar, Telangana, on Friday, calling it a "criminal conduct" under the Constitution and Islam.

"I openly condemn the incident", Owaisi declared in a public address in Hyderabad, Telangana. "The woman voluntarily chose to marry the deceased. Her brothers had no authority to murder her spouse. According to the Constitution, it is a criminal offence, and it is the worst crime in Islam," the AIMIM chief added.

"Since yesterday, this affair is being given a different tone. Didn't the cops here promptly arrest the suspect? He's been taken into custody. We do not support the killers," he said