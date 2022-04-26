From Khargone to Jahangirpuri, India's Democracy Is Being Razed by 'Bulldozers'

Without a trial, the government has resorted to the 'bulldozer' solution.
'Log tut jaate hai ek ghar banane mein, tum taras nai khate bastiya jalane mein': Did Indian poet Bashir Badr know that India's democracy would be razed by a 'bulldozer'?
In recent instances, parts of houses, shops, and carts were demolished after communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and New Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Those in power say that illegal encroachments and houses of rioters are being demolished. Without a trial, the government is resorting to the 'bulldozer' solution. But does the constitution allow razing of houses without a trial?
No! Therefore, we ask Janab Aise Kaise?
After communal clashes in MP’s Khargone and Barwani, houses and shops of 'those involved in violence' were razed in a demolition drive on 11 April.
While officials cite 'encroachment' as the reason for demolition, a close investigation reveals that the houses in MP's Khargone were built under the PM Awas Yojana.
Why were the houses allowed to be built on encroached land then?
Another revelation states that three suspected rioters were not even present at the site of the incident. They were locked up in jail during the communal clashes.
After the clashes in Madhya Pradesh, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that "houses of those who pelted stones will be reduced to stone." A similar statement was given by BJP leaders in New Delhi, saying that bulldozers would tear down homes of those who pelted stones.
The law does not allow for the demolition of the houses of 'rioters' without an investigation. Forget investigation, was any notice issued to the 'suspected rioters' in Khargone or Jahangirpuri? The victims say no!
In MP's Khargone and New Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the government has repeatedly used bulldozers without a trial. Is this a way to instil fear in one community?
Therefore, we ask… Janab Aise Kaise?
