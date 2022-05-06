Caste Decided Nagaraju’s Fate: Murdered Hyderabad Dalit Man Tried Adopting Islam

In the two-room house where Nagaraju’s family lived, Sultana remained too tired to talk. She gathered strength, a few minutes later, to say, “My brother, Mobin, said that marriage won’t be allowed even if he converts to Islam. I heard them discuss he was from another caste. I heard them say Mala,” said Sultana.

This was six months ago, when the family got to know of the relationship, she said. There was no discussion about Nagaraju’s caste later on at Sultana’s home, she added. The woman’s family, however, told her that if she wants to live, she “will have to remain a Muslim.”

T Vinay, a childhood friend of Nagaraju said, “There was talk of him becoming Muslim. But here, the main problem was caste.” Sultana, according to a certificate issued by Aryasamaj, Hyderabad, adopted Hinduism at the time of her marriage. She was given the name Pallavi.