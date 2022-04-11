ADVERTISEMENT

1 Killed as Communal Clashes Break Out in 2 Gujarat Cities During Ram Navami

A similar clash also ensued in Himmatnagar city of the state.

The Quint
India
<div class="paragraphs"><p>One person was killed and another sustained injuries as people from two communities engaged in a communal clash in Gujarat's Khambhat city during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, 10 April.</p></div>
A similar clash also ensued in Himmatnagar city of the state. Officials said that at both the places the fighting groups pelted stones and engaged in arson attacks. Police had to use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Superintendent of Police Ajeet Rajyan said, “The body of an unidentified man, who appears to be around 65 years old, was recovered from the spot in Khambhat, where two groups pelted each other with stones after a clash broke out between them during a Ram Navami procession late this afternoon,” news agency PTI reported.

(This article will be updated.)

