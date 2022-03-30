Edited Video Passed Off as UP CM Adityanath Silencing Owaisi in Lok Sabha
The video is old and edited. It doesn't show Adityanath silencing Owaisi while speaking in the Lok Sabha.
A video, which purportedly shows Yogi Adityanath making an angry speech in the Lok Sabha and lashing out at other members, is being shared to claim that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister silenced All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, who was asked to sit down by him.
Several users on social media have shared the video, lauding Adityanath.
However, we found that the video is from 2014 when Adityanath wasn't the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh but an MP (member of the Parliament) from Gorakhpur.
Secondly, the video has been edited. The original footage shows Adityanath speaking and lashing out at Opposition members, and not Owaisi in particular. Though Owaisi was present in Parliament, the footage shows him interjecting and making his point a few minutes later.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with captions like, "चुप करके बैठ जा ओवैसी" and "महाराज जी की जय हो...बस इन्ही तेवरों ने कलेजा लुटा था। धन्यवाद उत्तरप्रदेश.!
(Translation: "Sit quietly, Owaisi" and "Glory be to Maharaj ji... This attitude won our hearts. Thanks Uttar Pradesh!")
WHAT WE FOUND
In the viral clip, Adityanath can be heard referring to Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore.
Taking this as a cue, we looked for Adityanath's speeches in the lower house of Parliament. This led us to a video posted by one 'Mango News' on 22 March 2017.
On looking more closely, we found this clip on the official YouTube channel of Bharatiya Janata Party, which was uploaded on 14 August 2014.
The title of the video read, "Shri Yogi Adityanath on the need for more effective mechanism to deal with communal violence."
The viral part can be heard around 10:15 seconds and at 10:27 Adityanath signals Opposition members to sit down. The video doesn't show him asking Owaisi to sit.
Adityanath continues to speak and at around 13:20, Owaisi gets up to interject Adityanath and says that the figures on communal riots mentioned by Adityanath are wrong. He sits down on the insistence of the deputy Speaker.
Clearly, an edited video is being shared to claim that Adityanath silenced Owaisi in Parliament.
