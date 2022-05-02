Jahangirpuri Cases: Two More Arrested Over Communal Clashes
The men were identified as locals accused of distributing or supplying weapons during the clashes.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday, 2 May, arrested two more persons in connection with the recent incident of violence in Jahangirpuri, The Indian Express reported.
As many as32 people have been arrested in connection with the incident by teams of Northwest staff, Crime Branch, and Special Cell.
The men were identified as locals accused of distributing or supplying weapons during the clashes on 16 April, the police said on Monday.
One of the accused, 48-year-old Yunus, has previously been involved in criminal cases. His brother Saleem Chikna (36) had been arrested a day after the clashes for alleged rioting, the police informed.
The other accused was identified as Sheikh Saleem (22). The police arrested the two accused on Sunday night when they came back to the Jahangirpuri area for some work.
A senior police officer said that Yunus had provided rods and swords to the crowd while Sheikh was seen taking the weapons and brandishing a sword.
"We recovered CCTVs from the area and also analysed videos available on social media. The men are seen with weapons near the spot. We identified them with the help of footage. However, they were absconding,” said the officer.
Background
Communal clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where stone-pelting and arson were reported. The arrested include three juveniles who have been sent to a correction home in the capital city.
Charges under the National Security Act (NSA) have been filed against five accused in the clashes. The five individuals are Ansar Sheikh, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Salim Chikna, Dilshad, and Ahir.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked the Enforcement Directorate to take action against Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri case. Ansar was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.
(With inputs from the Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.