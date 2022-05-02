Jahangirpuri Cases: Two More Arrested Over Communal Clashes

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday, 2 May, arrested two more persons in connection with the recent incident of violence in Jahangirpuri, The Indian Express reported.

As many as32 people have been arrested in connection with the incident by teams of Northwest staff, Crime Branch, and Special Cell.

The men were identified as locals accused of distributing or supplying weapons during the clashes on 16 April, the police said on Monday.

One of the accused, 48-year-old Yunus, has previously been involved in criminal cases. His brother Saleem Chikna (36) had been arrested a day after the clashes for alleged rioting, the police informed.

The other accused was identified as Sheikh Saleem (22). The police arrested the two accused on Sunday night when they came back to the Jahangirpuri area for some work.