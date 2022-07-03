Amravati Murder: Police Chief Tried To Hide It As Robbery, Says MP Navneet Rana

Member of Parliament Navneet Rana accused the Police Chief of suppressing the murder of Umesh Kolhe, a chemist who was killed last month, allegedly over his social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma.

Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on 21 June.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday, 2 July, handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and six people have been arrested so far in connection with the killing.