MP Navneet Rana Gets Death Threats from Unknown Caller, FIR Lodged

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly issuing death threats to Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana, an official said on Thursday, 26 May.

"An FIR has been registered at the North Avenue police station under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said.