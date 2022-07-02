Veterinarian Held Over Umesh Kolhe’s Murder, Cops Claim He Provoked the Accused

A 44-year-old veterinarian was arrested on Friday, 1 July, in connection with the murder of a chemist, Umesh Kolhe, in Amravati in Maharashtra, The Indian Express reported.

Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan, who runs a clinic in the city, was produced before a magistrate court which sent him in police custody till July 4.

“Khan had made a post on a WhatsApp group against Kolhe saying he was circulating posts supporting Nupur Sharma. This provoked the accused against Kolhe, and they decided to murder him. So, Khan instigated the other accused,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.