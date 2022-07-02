Udaipur Murder: Rajasthan Government Suspends Top Cop for Negligence

The Rajasthan government, on Friday, 30 June, suspended Udaipur Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Meena.

The suspension comes days after the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in the city. However, the suspension order issued by the Joint Secretary (Police) does not mention a reason for the decision.

This decision also comes after Rajasthan Police suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a station house officer (SHO) stationed at Dhan Mandi, Udaipur on grounds of negligence.