Charge Sheet Filed Against Navneet, Ravi Rana for Allegedly Obstructing Police

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 8 June, filed a charge sheet against Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana for allegedly resisting arrest and deterring the police from discharging their duty in a case linked to the Hanuman Chalisa row.

The case was registered under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Borivali's magistrate court, as per news agency PTI.

This is the second case registered against the couple.