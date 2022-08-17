6 Members Of Family Found Dead In Separate Houses In Jammu

Six members of a family were found dead in two separate houses in Jammu in the early hours of Wednesday, 17 August, police said. Prima facie, it appears that they were poisoned, they said.

Noor Ul Habib, Sajad Ahmad Magrey, Sakina Begum and her daughter Naseema Akhter were found dead inside Habib's house in the posh Tawi Vihar locality of Sidhra. The bodies of Rubina Bano and her brother Zafar Salim were recovered from a nearby house, the police said.

A four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Sharma has been formed to investigate the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Chandan Kohli said.