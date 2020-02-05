2 Militants, 1 CRPF Jawan Dead in Gunbattle Outside Srinagar
Image for representational purpose(Photo: PTI)

PTI
India

On Wednesday, 5 February, militants attacked a check-post in Parim Pora, Srinagar in which one CRPF jawan was martyred and two terrorists were killed, according to a police official.

The encounter began after the militants opened fire on security forces, an official stated.

The security forces retaliated, killing the militants, they added.

