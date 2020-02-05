2 Militants, 1 CRPF Jawan Dead in Gunbattle Outside Srinagar
On Wednesday, 5 February, militants attacked a check-post in Parim Pora, Srinagar in which one CRPF jawan was martyred and two terrorists were killed, according to a police official.
The security forces retaliated, killing the militants, they added.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)