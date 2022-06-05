ADVERTISEMENT
Fire at Satwari Police Station in Jammu, More Than a Dozen Vehicles Burnt
The fire broke out in an open area housing the seized vehicles after an overhead power line snapped, officials said.
At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were burnt when a fire broke out on the Satwari police station premises in Jammu early on Sunday, 5 June, officials said.
The fire broke out in an open area housing the seized vehicles around 1.50 am after an overhead power line snapped, they said.
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control and saved the police station building, officials said.
"At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were completely gutted in the fire," an official of the fire and emergency department said.
