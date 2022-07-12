UP Police Forms SIT To Probe Cases Against Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, 12 July, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe six cases registered against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the state.

Cases have been registered against the fact-checker across UP, in places such as Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Ghaziabad, and Muzaffarnagar.

In the case registered against him in Sitapur, Zubair has been accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments by calling Hindutva leaders Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni, and Anand Swaroop "hate-mongers."