'Superstition' Twist in Sangli Deaths: Mantrik Held for 'Poisoning' Family

About one week ago, Sangli Police denied any role of 'superstition' in the death of nine family members from Maharashtra – suspecting it to be a case of suicide due to harassment by moneylenders. On 28 June, the cops arrested a 'mantrik' and his accomplice, for allegedly poisoning the Vanmore family to death.

According to Sangli Police, the main accused Abbas Mohammad Ali Bagwan, a self-professed godman, and his accomplice Dheeraj Surawase allegedly murdered the family as they did not want to return their money.

The preliminary probe revealed that Bagwan and Surawase had taken money from the Vanmores under the pretext of locating "hidden treasure" for them so that the family can repay borrowed loans.