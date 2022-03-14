4 Dead, Several Injured After Huge Fire in Jammu Scrap Shop; Ex Gratia Announced

At least four people were reported dead and 14 injured after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Jammu city on Monday, 14 March.

The inferno erupted at the shop at around 6 pm in the evening, and spread to the surrounding shanties in the Residency Road area.

"Electric short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire as per preliminary reports. In the incident, lames engulfed the entire building and some LPG cylinders lying inside the shop exploded," SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.