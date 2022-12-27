XAT 2023 Admit Card Released: Check Website; Know How to Download Hall Tickets

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has officially released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 admit card on Monday, 26 December 2022. Candidates can check the XAT 2023 admit card on the official website anytime they want because it has been released recently. The website that one should visit to check their respective admit card is xatonline.in. Candidates can also go through the latest updates on the website and stay updated with the announcements before the exam takes place.

Everyone gearing up to appear for the test should note that the XAT 2023 admit card is an important document that candidates should carry on exam day. It has all the important details that one should know before appearing for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT). Therefore, candidates should check the admit card carefully and then download it.