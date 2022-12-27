XAT 2023 Admit Card Released: Check Website; Know How to Download Hall Tickets

XAT 2023 Admit Card is released recently on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has officially released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 admit card on Monday, 26 December 2022. Candidates can check the XAT 2023 admit card on the official website anytime they want because it has been released recently. The website that one should visit to check their respective admit card is xatonline.in. Candidates can also go through the latest updates on the website and stay updated with the announcements before the exam takes place.
Everyone gearing up to appear for the test should note that the XAT 2023 admit card is an important document that candidates should carry on exam day. It has all the important details that one should know before appearing for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT). Therefore, candidates should check the admit card carefully and then download it.
To download the admit card, you have to visit the official website - xatonline.in. You can also get to know about the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) by browsing through the aforementioned website.
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the XAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 8 January. Candidates should download the admit card before the exam date.
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has released the XAT 2023 admit card now so that candidates can get enough time to go through the details and download it.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the XAT 2023 admit card online, which has been released recently:
Go to the official website - xatonline.in.
Click on the XAT 2023 admit card link available on the homepage of the site.
Enter the required details such as XAT login ID, password, etc, and tap on submit.
The admit card will display on your screen.
Download the XAT 2023 hall ticket from the website.
